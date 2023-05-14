Measure the effectiveness of councillors, not just the casework

CROYDON COMMENTARY: Our recent report on councillors’ casework and the volume of residents’ enquiries they handle is only a very limited way of measuring their effectiveness, according to ROBERT CANNING (pictured left). He’s even done an equation to prove it…
Your report about the volume of councillors’ casework was an interesting read, but your methodology is flawed.
Councillors do casework as ward councillors. Anything from reporting fly-tipping and potholes to difficult housing casework. That’s why they all get the basic councillor allowance of £11,692.
Special Responsibility Allowances – SRAs – are paid for additional work, such as chairing a committee or being in the cabinet or shadow cabinet. The SRA is specific to that role.
Consequently, the number of bits of casework handled needs to be costed using only the basic councillor allowance, and nothing more, for an accurate assessment of value for money.
For a full picture of what the Council Tax-payer is getting from each of their elected representatives, you would need to look at the total allowances each receives relative to all the work they do and develop and apply an equation along the lines of:
where
V = value for money
Ca = total casework undertaken
Co = community engagement (eg meeting with a residents’ association or the local Safer Neighbourhood Team etc)
Cc = council committee work (membership of committees that do the day-to-day work of the council such as scrutiny and planning)
E = extra work undertaken on behalf of the ward such as arranging a litter pick, engaging with developers or responding to TfL consultations on, say, bus services – and which is largely seen as voluntary or optional by many councillors
S = work done for a special responsibility allowance (including cabinet membership and cabinet meetings)
A = total allowances paid
I also think casework needs to be disaggregated between “easy” and “difficult”.
Any idiot can report a pothole, but getting a needy family rehoused or sorting out someone’s Council Tax arrears is usually anything but straightforward. Just wandering around the streets taking lots of snapshots of the latest graffiti tags and reporting it through the council’s casework management system does not make you a good or effective councillor.
When I was a councillor, I usually dealt with around 20 bits of casework a week (although the new casework register didn’t exist when I was in office). The vast majority of these were straightforward reports of potholes, missed bin collections and fly-tipping.
There were probably one or two difficult cases a week.
There was no need for me always to go to officers when accumulated experience and knowledge meant that I could give an answer to a resident without the need to contact officers. The data on the casework register won’t record these instances.
I don’t know whether the Freedom of Information request data you received is just cases logged, or cases that have been successfully dealt with. I would prefer to see the focus on resolved casework rather than reported casework. Too many councillors report something and think that’s all they need to do, rather than check that casework is then actioned.
Nor do I know if the casework register includes planning objections on the part of councillors, or if these are still logged directly with the planning department.
Finally, it must surely be the case that many residents with a local issue – particularly in Tory wards – will now go directly to the all-powerful executive Mayor rather than their ward councillors? Mayor Perry will invariably get a better standard of service from council officers than ward councillors.
If Walter Cronxite doesn’t already have a doctorate in politics, I’ll leave him to decide if he wants to develop the councillors’ value for money equation and undertake some further analysis. It could make for an interesting read.
- Robert Canning was a Labour Party councillor for Waddon ward from 2014 to 2022
A very logical and interesting article but the one thing that should be front and centre is: does a councillor put people first? Party Policy? Personal ambition? My view is that all politicians must put the people first! It is sad that I know of two current Labour councillors who do not.
Councillors must put people first, all people. That’s the law
The formula, to my unmathemetical eye, seems to be on a level of sophistication superior to that demonstrating Einstein’s Theory of Relativity.
Awesome!
Identifying those who “do” a lot and those who do much less is clearly rather difficult, but valuable nonetheless. Quality and Quantity have to be in there somewhere.
Task completed too, and date.
To anyone trying to ascertain whether a pot hole has been filled, or fly tip removed, without having to go back to look at the site, has my sympathy, whether resident of Councillor.
The last time I went in to the website and reported direct to the Council, or via “Fix my Street”, I think that I could find it as a tag on a map.
I think that I definitely got a “thank you for reporting this” type of standard email, although it was clear that they don’t like us to use “Fix my street”, even though it is apparently approved by the UK govt.! Not sure if they gave me a Job ticket number.
It would have then been very good to have later received a helpful email message to say that “the problem or incident you reported on xxx xxx number xxxx was completed on …day the xxx of xxx 2023 by the following council team or contractor………”
As far as I could tell, the report was shown on a map after it was eported, but not after completion. As a record it would be useful to show any completed in the last 12 months.
Surely it would be easy to have a map showing a red tag (with date reported) for a “report/ request” and a green tag for all those completed?. They could be on the same screen, maybe with an archive screen for all jobs done in the last 2 years.
A number of actions would have to be taken by the person or maybe the Croybot receiving the request … such as verifying the location and the of problem, before sending the request to the depot or contrctor team doing the work needed….. and logging a number for the job on the council IT / “works order” system?
Would it really be much extra time and cost for the Council, if they did one more thing, to write and send a standard email or text message to the public-spirited person who had bothered to spend time reporting the incidence to the Council ?
If I am wrong, and the Croydon reporting system automatically issues such emails or texts nowadays, to advise “Completion” , I will issue a full apology without reservation or qualification.
my equation:
If-
s= workload that needs to be done
f = Cllr Frazer
a= councillor’s laziness and absenteeism
Performance of Representation for Addiscombe West = s x f x a = sfa = sweet fuck all.