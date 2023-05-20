Inside Croydon receives news tips and photographs from loyal readers from across the borough, and we try to make good use of the material you present us with.

Yesterday, into the inbox of the Inside Croydon email came the following, with photos attached:

“There is a sign at the rear exit from East Croydon Station pointing the way to the Whitgift Centre via a pedestrian underpass.

“This is what greets them.

“These were taken on the morning of May 18, 2023.

“Fortunately, for you and your readers, the camera cannot record the overpowering smell of urine.

“We wrote to Mayor Jason Perry some months ago highlighting this mess.

“I eventually got a reply saying that it would be cleared up, monitored frequently and notices put up.

“My wife wrote as well a few weeks ago but has yet to receive a reply.

“There are frequently groups of people obviously living in the subway but none were visible today.

“We did suggest to the Mayor that perhaps the homeless people could be housed in some of the multitude of empty high-rise flats sprouting up in the area. This point was not addressed.

“It’s not a good impression for visitors to Croydon.”

What our loyal reader did not mention is that last month, Croydon residents’ Council Tax was increased by 15per cent by Mayor Perry.

