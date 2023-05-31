Aldi continues £3.5bn drive to buy more from British suppliers

Supermarket chain Aldi is seeking new suppliers as part of its drive to support British businesses.
The call-out applies to all product categories and forms part of the supermarket’s ongoing commitment to spend an additional £3.5billion a year with British suppliers by 2025.
Suppliers based in London interested in working with Britain’s fourth-largest supermarket can visit aldi.co.uk/suppliers/becoming-a-supplier to find out more.
Aldi already partners with around 5,000 British suppliers, current long-standing suppliers of Aldi based in London include Sunmagic and Soulful Food.
Aldi’s Julie Ashfield said: “Working with UK partners is at the heart of our business and three-quarters of our sales are from British suppliers. We are incredibly proud of these partnerships, and it is amazing to watch so many of our suppliers grow with us.
“Securing new partners and spending more with British suppliers is leading to the creation of much-needed jobs whilst also boosting British farming and manufacturing. We look forward to bringing even more suppliers on board throughout 2023.”
Last year, Aldi and Channel 4 produced Aldi’s Next Big Thing, a TV series that saw the supermarket uncover and stock new products from the country’s best small food and drink businesses. Aldi’s Next Big Thing will be returning to TV screens for a second series in 2024.
