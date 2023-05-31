Ship Ahoy! schools and choirs concert, Croydon Minster, Jul 1

Posted on May 31, 2023 by insidecroydon

To end the first year of Croydon Sings!, Croydon Minster’s singing development leader, Sophie Garbisu, has worked alongside teachers and school communities to present Ship Ahoy!, a joyous celebration of song for our local children and our Minster choristers.

All are welcome to come on July 1 at 3pm to support this vital programme which has been funded through a generous grant from the Cathedral Music Trust.

Tickets can be booked through Eventbrite here.

