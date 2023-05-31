Ship Ahoy! schools and choirs concert, Croydon Minster, Jul 1

To end the first year of Croydon Sings!, Croydon Minster’s singing development leader, Sophie Garbisu, has worked alongside teachers and school communities to present Ship Ahoy!, a joyous celebration of song for our local children and our Minster choristers.

All are welcome to come on July 1 at 3pm to support this vital programme which has been funded through a generous grant from the Cathedral Music Trust.

Tickets can be booked through Eventbrite here.

