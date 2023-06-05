Only 40% eligible Londoners have had covid spring boosters

Only 4-in-10 of Londoners who are eligible have had their covid spring booster vaccinations, with less than one month of the roll-out timetable remaining.

That’s according to figures released this morning by NHS London, which is urging those yet to have their potentially life-saving jab to come forward before the end of June.

Only a few more than 265,000 have had a spring booster to date this season, even though levels of protection against covid-19 declines over time.

The NHS is making thousands of appointments available across the capital over the next four weeks.

Under Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation advice, those eligible for the spring booster include people aged 75 and over, people aged five and over with weakened immune systems, and older adult care home residents.

Friday June 30 will be the last chance for those yet to have their first or second covid vaccine dose to come forward. After this, the NHS is moving to a targeted seasonal offer for those at increased risk.

Dr Tehseen Khan, GP and Senior Clinical Advisor for the NHS in London, said: “It’s great that so many people have had their spring booster over the past few months but with more than 405,000 eligible people in the capital yet to come forward, there is still work to do.

“As we head into summer, it’s still vitally important to top up your levels of protection if you are at a higher risk of severe covid-19, so you can enjoy the warmer weather without getting seriously ill or needing to go to hospital because of the virus.”

The NHS App and the NHS website allow you to book online, or you can phone 119 for free to book an appointment. Alternatively, head to your nearest walk-in site (click here for addresses).

“Add getting your spring booster to your To Do list this month – it could ultimately save your life,” said Dr Khan.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “The covid vaccine has saved countless lives and helped to free our city from restrictions, but the virus is still with us and it’s important that eligible Londoners receive their spring booster.

“The vaccine is the best possible defence against serious illness and I urge anyone eligible to book their appointment before the end of the month to protect themselves, their loved ones and the NHS.”

Anyone who believes they should be eligible for a vaccine but has not been invited can check online. Alternatively, they can self-declare via the National Booking Service and then speak to a clinician on site.

