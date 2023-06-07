Piece of cake: Ikea hands a slice of profits to LGBTQ charity

Ikea’s rainbow cake is back on sale in its restaurants across the country, including Croydon.

Slice of charity: the Ikea rainbow cake, on sale until the end of June

The rainbow-layered, limited-edition cake marks Ikea’s ongoing support of LGBTQ+ communities, with 100per cent of profits donated to Switchboard LGBT+ Helpline, one of Britain’s longest-running charities serving the LGBTQ+ community, who provide a safe and confidential helpline listening service on the phone, instant message and email.

The rainbow cakes first went on sale in 2022, raising £38,000 for Switchboard LGBT+ Helpline.

In an announcement from the company at the start of Pride month, Ikea said that the company “is committed to creating an inclusive and safe workplace and society for all and understands that open conversation is paramount to fostering this environment”.

The cake goes on sale alongside Ikea’s Storstomma rainbow bag, which is available all-year round with 100per cent of profits donated to LGBTQ+ charities and initiatives across Britain and Ireland.

“We are proud to be able to support our LGBTQ+ co-workers and customers year-round, but especially during Pride month,” said Ikea’s Karen Hughes.

“Our rainbow cake allows us to contribute to Switchboard once again and support the invaluable work they do for the LGBTQ+ community.”

And Stephanie Fuller, the CEO at Switchboard LGBT+ Helpline, explained that the sales of the cake were helping to pay for a new freephone support line. The freephone number ensures “that cost would never be a barrier for anyone getting the support they need from our trained listening volunteers”, Fuller said.

The rainbow cake is on sale in Ikea restaurants for £2.95 per slice until the end of June. For more information, visit: www.IKEA.co.uk/lgbt

