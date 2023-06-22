Police investigate suspected murder of woman in her 70s

A fifth murder investigation in Croydon in less than three months is underway after a woman in her 70s was found dead at a house near Grangewood Park yesterday.

Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 10.40am to an address on Ladbrook Road, SE25.

The woman’s family has been informed. Formal identification is yet to take place. A post-mortem examination will be held in due course.

Detectives from the Specialist Crime Command are leading the investigation. They would like to speak with anyone who saw anything suspicious in the vicinity of Ladbrook Road.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn said: “We are in the early stages of our investigation but I am urging anyone with information to contact us as soon as possible.

“An elderly woman has lost her life and it is vitally important that we establish what happened.

“Did you hear anything, or see someone in the area who looked out of place? Please call us.”

Officers will remain in the area and anyone with concerns is advised to speak with them.

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 2540/21Jun.

None of the five murders under investigation since the start of April are known to be connected, though of the previous four, all but one involved youth knife crime.

