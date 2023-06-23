No one reported hurt after warehouse blaze on Westmead Road

Posted on June 23, 2023 by insidecroydon

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters tackled a fire at a warehouse on Westmead Road in Sutton yesterday afternoon.

Prompt action: firefighters dealt quickly with the warehouse blaze

Part of a single-storey disused warehouse was damaged by fire.

No one was hurt or injured.

Firefighters carried out a full sweep of the building using thermal imaging cameras to ensure there were no remaining hotspots.

The Brigade was called at 2.55pm and the fire was under control by 4.43pm.

Fire crews from Sutton, Croydon and Wallington fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

