Veteran boss Hodgson set to stay on for one more season

Roy Hodgson is expected to accept a proposal to stay on as head coach at Crystal Palace for another season.
The former England boss will celebrate his 76th birthday just days before the new season kicks off on August 12 with Palace playing at newly promoted Sheffield United.
It was reported last night that Hodgson has been made a verbal offer, which he is expected to formalise on his return from holiday. Inside Croydon has been unable to confirm whether Hodgson is on a Saga holiday…
It’s all been a bit of a managerial saga at Selhurst Park since the end of the league season last month, with no succession plan in place despite the club chairman, Steve Parish, being aware of the need for leadership in the dressing room and direction in the summer transfer market.
Hodgson returned to his boyhood club in March for a second spell in charge, after Patrick Vieira had been sacked as coach following a 12-match winless streak.
Under Hodgson and first-team coach, Ray Lewington, Palace took 18 points from 10 games to finish 11th in the Premier League.
The Palace board considered candidates including Graham Potter, Steve Cooper and Brendan Rodgers for the job, but appear to have determined to stay with Hodgson after taking soundings from senior players.
Eberechi Eze paid tribute to Hodgson’s “insane wisdom” and credited him for his call-up to the England team which brought the 25-year-old a first cap as a substitute in Malta earlier this month.
Any Hodgson deal seems likely to include his mentoring Paddy McCarthy, the former Palace captain who is highly rated by the Palace hierarchy and seen as a potential future manager.
Hodgson’s own managerial career has spanned more than 45 years and includes stints at Internazionale, Blackburn, Fulham, Liverpool and West Brom, as well the national sides of England, Switzerland, United Arab Emirates and Finland.
- Inside Croydon – as seen on TV! – has been delivering local community news since 2010. 3million page views per year in 2020, 2021 and 2022.
- If you want real journalism, actually based in the borough, you should consider paying for it. Please sign up today. Click here for more details
- If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
- As featured on Google News Showcase
- We offer FREE ads to community groups when they have members who are paid subscribers to Inside Croydon
- Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content
- Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network
- Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London
- ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine