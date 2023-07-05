New panel established to help care leavers set up homes

Young people leaving care in Croydon are to receive extra help from the council to find a safe, secure and affordable home when they move to independent living.

Croydon looks after more children and young people than most other councils in the country. On average, young people are 23 when they first seek to set up a home of their own, but the average age for those from council care who are striking out on their own and starting to live independently is much younger.

The council has established a housing and children’s social care panel to assess every care-experienced young person’s housing need before they reach the age of 18.

“A clear plan will help them secure a home where they can thrive – whether that’s supported lodgings, remaining with foster carers, Shared Lives accommodation, semi-independent shared housing with support, or university accommodation,” a statement from the council said.

Croydon works with 768 “care-experienced young people” up until the age of 25, helping them find suitable housing, accessing education, training and employment and emotional wellbeing support.

According to the council statement, “Through this new panel, the council will work to make sure every young person is helped into a home where they can be safe, secure and reach their full potential.”

Jason Perry, the Mayor of Croydon, said, “As corporate parents, we want to provide our young people with a safe and stable home while they are in our care and to help them secure housing that is right for them as they transition to adulthood… so that they can thrive and reach their full potential.”

