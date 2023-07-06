Brit School fashions its ‘defining moment’ with Burberry

The Brit School has gone into partnership with a world-famous clothing brand to create the Burberry Stepping Stones Bursary Prize for the pupils of “global majority backgrounds” on the school’s sixth-form fashion, styling and textile course.

The performing and creative arts school is about more than chart-topping musicians and Hollywood superhero actors, having developed its pioneering post-16 fashion and styling course in 2021.

Accredited by the University of the Arts London, this extended diploma course teaches a variety of technical skills with a focus on textiles, pattern cutting, print, photography, styling, fashion illustration, editorial and graphic design, enabling its pupils to embark on a career in the fashion industry.

As the principal partner of the fashion, styling and textiles course, Burberry “will champion and enhance this new creative discipline and enable us to provide free education and learning to young people who wish to pursue a career in the fashion industry”, the school said.

“Every young person attends The Brit School for free. However, the school needs external investment in order to continue offering world-class training and professional facilities at no cost to families, empowering Brit to remain accessible to all.”

The partnership with Burberry is initially for two years and will help to support 50 pupils on the school’s fashion course.

The school is investing some of the Burberry cash in extra equipment for the course. Burberry staff will also share their industry skills directly supporting pupils.

The Burberry Stepping Stones Bursary Prize will offer two Upper Sixth pupils financial support as they embark on a creative career or undertake further education.

Burberry’s Geoffrey Williams said, “I couldn’t have imagined what my time at The Brit School would give me and how the creativity and industry insight provided there would help shape my career over the years.

“Through this partnership, we hope to help students of the fashion, styling and textiles course fulfil their career ambitions, and create a more inclusive pipeline of upcoming creatives in the fashion industry.”

Stuart Worden, the Principal at The Brit School, said, “This is a defining moment for The Brit School to be partnering with Burberry, a leader in the British creative industries.”

Since it was founded in Selhurst in 1991, 10,000 pupils have been taught at the Brit School, with their achievements including 15 Brit Awards, 19 Grammys, two BAFTAS, two Oscars, a Laurence Olivier Award, a UK Theatre Award and a London Evening Standard Award.

