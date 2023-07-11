Backpackers Holiday Club, Addiscombe, Jul 24 to Jul 26

Posted on July 11, 2023 by insidecroydon

Christ Church Addiscombe Backpackers Holiday Club: Monday July 24 – Wednesday July 26, 10am – 12.30pm

For children aged 5 -11. Games, fun, challenges, songs, craft

At: Christ Church Methodist, 114 Lower Addiscombe Road. Croydon CR0 6AD (between Tesco Express and junction with Canning Road)

Cost: £8 total for the three days

Book online via Eventbrite or at www.christchurchmeth.org.uk or email holidayclub@christchurchmeth.org.uk

  • If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
  • As featured on Google News Showcase
  • Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content
  • ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

About insidecroydon

News, views and analysis about the people of Croydon, their lives and political times in the diverse and most-populated borough in London. Based in Croydon and edited by Steven Downes. To contact us, please email inside.croydon@btinternet.com
This entry was posted in Addiscombe East, Addiscombe West, Community associations and tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply