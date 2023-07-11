Brigade goes the hole way to try to control summer wildfires

Major incident review found 39 appliances were unavailable because of staff shortages on Brigade’s busiest day for callouts last year



One year on from what is seen as the London Fire Brigade’s busiest day for emergency call-outs since the darkest days (and nights) of the Blitz during the Second World War, and firefighters have revealed a new piece of kit to help them handle wildfires in our parks and open spaces: hoses with holes in…

Last summer’s record-breaking extreme weather saw grass fires and wildfires have a devastating effect on open spaces, including several callouts in and around the Croydon area – in the Addington Hills, Norbury and at Croham Hurst.

There was even a wildfire at Roundshaw Downs, off the Purley Way, on the evening of an Inside Croydon guided walk last August.

In one incident elsewhere in the capital, 16 homes on the edge of Rainham Marshes in Wennington, Havering, were destroyed in one of the worst blazes.

July 19, 2022, was said to be one of the LFB’s “busiest days in the modern firefighting era” with 2,496 calls received – including 740 relating to wildfires – and 26 fires requiring four or more pumping appliances to attend.

On a typical days in the capital, there is usually only two incidents requiring the same level of response. Control officers received around five times as many calls as usual on July 19 last year, with nearly 2,500 calls taken between 8am on July 19 and 6.30am on July 20.

A major incident review said Brigade staff had responded to the “unprecedented demand with bravery, tenacity and determination”, adding, “Without this concerted and coordinated effort there is no doubt the damage to London’s communities would have been much worse.”

But the review also found that 39 appliances were unavailable because of insufficient staff numbers.

The review was published yesterday, in response to a Freedom of Information request by BBC London.

“We know last summer was not a one-off – climate change will continue to give rise to more extreme weather events,” said LFB’s deputy commissioner Dom Ellis.

“That’s why we have reviewed what happened last summer to determine how we can improve and be as best-prepared to tackle this ever-growing risk head-on.”

But Matt Wrack, the general secretary of the Fire Brigades Union, said firefighters were not being given “adequate resources… to do their jobs”.

Since last summer’s fires, the Brigade has devised some new(ish) kit, including lengths of hose with holes in – like a large-scale lawn sprinkler – that can be used to dampen down tinder-dry areas of grass and create a fire break to better protect neighbouring homes and commercial properties.

As well as the garden sprinkler, the new kit also appears to include a giant-sized inflatable kiddies’ paddling pool, in fact a water reservoir for firefighters to use to tackle blazes. The kit was demonstrated at Wanstead Flats yesterday, attended by Fiona Twycross, the deputy mayor for fire and resilience.

A press release from the LFB said, “The Holey Hose is a new tool the Brigade hopes will help restrict the amount of damage caused by these fires. It is a type of fire service hose which has pre-prepared holes that creates a curtain of water reaching up to two metres high.

“When a fire is spreading across land, the hose will be deployed to protect life and property. This hose can be called upon in addition to existing equipment such as traditional firefighting hose and beaters.”

The Brigade is anticipating what it calls “another challenging summer”, and has had all firefighters undergoing “enhanced wildfire response training”.

The Brigade has also introduced 10 wildfire officers and 30 wildfire tactical advisors.

The tactical advisors “will be deployed to support incident commanders at large grass fires and wildfires and will benefit from training in more rural areas of England”, the Brigade says.

“We have also been learning from fire and rescue services in Europe, which have more experience tackling wildfires, which can be large and intense. Weekly strategic forecasting meetings highlight key organisational risks for the following seven days, which includes risk of warm weather and flooding.

“Much of our learning from last summer has been guided by a review that focused on the events of July 19 when temperatures in London exceeded 40 degrees Celsius for the first time. The Brigade anticipates more grass fires and wildfires in the future due to the climate emergency.”

The Met Office has already confirmed that June 2023 was the hottest June in history, with further heatwaves forecast for July.

“Last summer was an unprecedented period for the Brigade with London experiencing temperatures never seen before,” Ellis said.

“Our firefighters responded to this demand with bravery, tenacity and determination, with colleagues from across the Brigade’s vital support functions helping to maintain our response. Thanks to this co-ordinated effort, there is no doubt the damage to London’s communities would have been much worse.

“But we know last summer was not a one-off – climate change will continue to give rise to more extreme weather events. We’ve already seen one significant grass fire this summer and we have to be ready for more.

“That’s why we have reviewed what happened last summer to determine how we can improve and be as best-prepared to tackle this ever-growing risk head-on.”

The Brigade has continued in its call for an outright ban on disposable barbecues in parks and public open spaces.

Baroness Twycross said, “While the Brigade is ready to respond to emergencies, it’s more important than ever that every Londoner plays their part in preventing fires and keeping our city safe.

“That’s why Mayor Sadiq Khan and I continue to urge everyone to follow the Brigade’s safety messaging and avoid having barbecues in open green spaces or on balconies, making sure rubbish is thrown away safely, not leaving broken bottles or glass on the ground and disposing of cigarettes properly to avoid the risk of fire starting.”

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

