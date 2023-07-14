Shirley nursery wants your unused thingamajigs for the kids

The Butterfly Patch, a nursery group based in six locations across south London and Surrey, incliuding in Shirley, is asking the public to make donations of used cultural items.

Cultural lesson: the Butterfly Patch is looking for an eclectic collection

“And no,” they say, “we’re not doing this for a charity drive. We’re doing this because we looking to expand our Curiosity Approach ethos.”

A spokesperson from The Butterfly Patch said: “This approach offers little ones fantastic sensory opportunities to learn through real life, natural, holistic objects and thingamajigs!

“By doing this we are not just helping the environment but also teaching our little ones to see the beauty in everyday items.”

Items that Butterfly Patch, Shirley, is looking for can be anything from across the globe, from used cookware and clothing, like steaming baskets or headscarves, to musical instruments, toys and decorations.

The appeal is all about enhancing the children’s understanding of the world around them. Introducing little ones to different religions and cultures at the nursery and allowing them to explore these cultural items freely.

“Enabling children to use all senses when playing to further their development and knowledge, offering great imaginative play opportunities whilst promoting to expand their horizons as well as recycle, upcycle and reuse.”

Readers should contact our nursery directly to arrange a drop-off:
03300 438273, normanhouse@thebutterflypatch.co.uk

For more about the Butterfly Patch, visit their website by clicking here.

