Shirley nursery wants your unused thingamajigs for the kids

The Butterfly Patch, a nursery group based in six locations across south London and Surrey, incliuding in Shirley, is asking the public to make donations of used cultural items.

“And no,” they say, “we’re not doing this for a charity drive. We’re doing this because we looking to expand our Curiosity Approach ethos.”

A spokesperson from The Butterfly Patch said: “This approach offers little ones fantastic sensory opportunities to learn through real life, natural, holistic objects and thingamajigs!

“By doing this we are not just helping the environment but also teaching our little ones to see the beauty in everyday items.”

Items that Butterfly Patch, Shirley, is looking for can be anything from across the globe, from used cookware and clothing, like steaming baskets or headscarves, to musical instruments, toys and decorations.

The appeal is all about enhancing the children’s understanding of the world around them. Introducing little ones to different religions and cultures at the nursery and allowing them to explore these cultural items freely.

“Enabling children to use all senses when playing to further their development and knowledge, offering great imaginative play opportunities whilst promoting to expand their horizons as well as recycle, upcycle and reuse.”

Readers should contact our nursery directly to arrange a drop-off:

03300 438273, normanhouse@thebutterflypatch.co.uk

For more about the Butterfly Patch, visit their website by clicking here.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

