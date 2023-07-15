Sing Out Purley tea time concert, St Barnabas, Jul 25

Sing Out Purley is staging an afternoon tea concert on Tuesday July 25, from 3.30pm, when the enthusiastic community choir performs some of their favourite pieces.

Sing Out Purley runs every Tuesday up at St Barnabas Church Hall, 69 Higher Drive, CR8 2HR, in term time. All are welcome – no experience necessary.

The programme for the concert is not finalised yet, but could include sea shanty “John Kanakanaka”, “Shenandoah”, “Goodnight Sweetheart” and Abba classic “Thank You for the Music”.

The church is at the top of Higher Drive just past the building site on the right as you come up from Purley town centre. The hall is round the back.

The 434 bus stops 100 yards down Higher Drive at the junction of Northwood Avenue.

All welcome.

Check dates www.allsaintsandstbarnabas.co.uk/calendar.htm

