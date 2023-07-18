Wandle Park to be transformed into a summertime Wonderland

Something a little weird and a bit wonderful will be appearing around the bandstand in Wandle Park next week.

In its 80th year, CODA, the Croydon Operatic and Dramatic Association, is performing Alice Through Wonderland, an innovative production of Lewis Carroll’s beloved tale of discovery, curiosity and madness, from Wednesday, July 26.

Adapted by Peter Davis from Alice’s Adventures In Wonderland and Though The Looking-Glass, and directed by Peter Davis and Charlie Allen, this “sparkling and dynamic outdoor theatrical production combines the stories of Lewis Carroll’s classic books”.

This is will be CODA’s seventh summer outdoor production staged in and around Wandle Park’s restored Victorian bandstand. “Expect madness, curiosity, challenge – and lots of jam tarts,” they say.

With steampunk-style costumes, this production, suitable for all ages, is staged in the round and is the ideal treat for a summer’s evening – with seating provided and refreshments available.

Fancy dress is encouraged. Among the audience, that is…

CODA is also offering a “pay what you can” performance on July 26 and BSL interpretation at the matinee performance on Saturday July 29.

The production stars Ella Fadden as Alice, with a host of supporting characters played by CODA members.

“I am really excited to direct such a brilliant production,” Davis said.

“Being able to perform in the round will truly immerse the audience in the action. It doesn’t matter if you’re six or 96, we will make sure you can laugh and enjoy this excellent retelling of Lewis Carroll’s books.

“I am hoping to bring the bonkers, off the wall, and downright mad Wonderland tales to life in a truly wonderful space!”

CODA has used funding from the Mayor of London’s Borough of Culture grants to keep ticket prices at 2022 levels. “We are aware that the cost of tickets for even community theatre may put off those that are struggling financially at the moment, even as we ourselves face rising production costs,” said Michael Hall, CODA’s chairman.

“Our ‘pay what you can’ performance for Alice Through Wonderland means that audience members can select their own ticket price from £2.50, and can access the joys of live theatre and this wonderful story.”

Alice Through Wonderland runs from Wednesday July 26 to Saturday July 29, with evening performances at 7.30pm, and a matinee on Saturday at 2.30pm.

Tickets are £14 full price and £13 concessions, and can be booked online at www.codashows.co.uk or by email at tickets@codashows.co.uk.

