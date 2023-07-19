Dewey pleads guilty to possessing indecent images of children

Serious questions over safeguarding raised as Labour Party election candidate now faces sentencing

The Labour Party’s former borough organiser for Croydon has admitted serious charges of possessing indecent images of children.

Tom Dewey appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates Court yesterday, where he pleaded guilty to five separate charges.

He admitted a charge of making five Category A indecent images of children on April 29, 2022 in Hackney, a further charge of making four Category B indecent images on the same date, as well as making 203 Category C indecent images of children on the same date.

Dewey also admitted a charge of possessing 78 extreme pornographic images of children on April 29, 2022, and having 1,523 prohibited images of children in his possession on or before January 20, 2022.

The dates entered with the charges are key in the case of Dewey and the manner it has been handled by senior figures in the Labour Party, including the Mayor of Hackney, a local MP, a parliamentary candidate and even David Evans, the party’s General Secretary.

In April 2022, Dewey’s home in Hackney was raided by officers from the National Crime Agency, who seized Dewey’s computers and other devices. At the time, Dewey was living in a house owned by Phil Glanville, the Labour Mayor of Hackney.

Six days after the police raid and his arrest, Dewey stood as a Labour Party election candidate in De Beauvoir ward in Hackney in the council elections.

Glanville has claimed that he had no idea about Dewey’s arrest, nor the nature of the investigation, until after the local elections, when he says he was told by the council.

“I have not seen or spoken to Mr Dewey since I became aware of the investigation,” Glanville said earlier this month. It is unclear how long Dewey remained living in Glanville’s house after his arrest.

Dewey was elected as a Labour councillor, but he resigned 11 days later, triggering a by-election.

Political rivals, and some Hackney Labour members, are now demanding to know why, given the nature of the offences involved, Dewey was not suspended as a party member immediately following his arrest – as has occurred in other cases – and withdrawn by the party as a candidate.

The arrest occurred too late for Labour to nominate an alternative candidate in the local elections, meaning that if they had withdrawn Dewey, they will have lost one of the 50 seats that the party holds on the 57-seat Hackney council.

By allowing Dewey to remain a candidate, standing down after the election, Labour was able to field another candidate in the subsequent by-election, which they won.

Labour members are becoming angry at what one called a “cynical and sickening cover-up” by the party for more than a year, possibly to protect the reputations of Glanville, local MP Meg Hillier, for whom Dewey worked as an assistant for a spell, and Polly Billington.

Billington is the former BBC broadcast journalist and aide to Ed Miliband who has recently been selected as Labour’s parliamentary candidate for South Thanet. She was Labour’s other candidate, alongside Dewey, in De Beauvoir in those 2022 local elections.

Sources in Hackney Labour suggest that the party’s London region officials stepped in last week to take charge of aspects of local management after some members had begun to question serious issues around safeguarding that the Dewey case had raised.

Dewey, who is now 36, worked in Croydon in 2014, mainly to prepare for the next year’s General Election campaign, where Sarah Jones was to challenge Conservative Gavin Barwell in Croydon Central. Dewey will have worked with senior figures within the local Labour Party at the time, including council leader Tony Newman and David Evans, now General Secretary in Keir Starmer’s Labour Party.

Dewey left his job in Croydon abruptly in December 2014. No one in Croydon Labour has been prepared to explain why Dewey left his job so soon.

Dewey has been on bail since his arrest last year. Yesterday, he was committed to Isleworth Crown Court for sentencing on August 15.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

