Swinton’s surprise appearance boosts David Lean volunteers

Joanna Scanlan, the award-winning actress and recently appointed patron of Croydon’s David Lean Cinema, delighted the audience at a screening of The Girl with a Pearl Earring this week when she arrived accompanied by friend and Oscar-winning colleague, Tilda Swinton.

The two luminaries were full of praise for the volunteer-led establishment, part of the Croydon Clocktower arts complex, commending its warm and welcoming atmosphere and expressing admiration for its dedication to fostering a community of film enthusiasts.

Scanlan appears in the 2003 movie in which she delivered a captivating performance as the cook, working alongside Scarlett Johansson as Griet, the girl in Vermeer’s famous painting which gives the film its title.

The film, brought to life by Colin Firth’s rendition of Vermeer, masterfully captures the essence of art and passion.

Swinton’s work has attracted high praise, and lots of awards, for her versatile performances in independent cinema as well as blockbuster hits – including an Academy Award, a BAFTA and three Golden Globe Award nominations. Her latest project, Asteroid City, features a cast that includes Tom Hanks and Johansson (and can be seen at the David Lean Cinema on Thursday July 27, at 2.30pm and 7.30pm. Click here for ticket details).

Heather Hardie, the chair of the David Lean Cinema, expressed delight at hosting both Scanlan and Swinton. “We are honoured to have welcomed two such wonderful actresses to the David Lean Cinema, and we really appreciate their support as we continue to fulfil our mission of bringing exceptional cinematic experiences to Croydon and its vibrant community.

“Our team of dedicated volunteers is committed to nurturing a film-loving and inclusive environment, and their presence and praise gives us a real boost.”

