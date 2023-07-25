Ramblers invite you to join their walk and help Purley Food Hub

Croydon Ramblers are doing a couple of led walks this Thursday, July 27. The walks are free of charge, but any money raised from their post-ramble teas will be donated to the Purley Food Hub.

The walks will start from Elmore Pond in Chipstead at 10am, “covering some lovely countryside”. One walk will be of about 10 miles, the other between seven and eight miles.

Said one of the organisers, “At the end of the walk we will be having tea and cakes in the car park by Chipstead rugby club next to Elmore Pond, and encourage those who went on the walk to contribute to the tea and cakes and all funds raised will go the Purley Food Hub.

“The walk is totally free, and you are under no obligation to contribute. You may just like to come along for a nice walk, and if you are not part of the ramblers it may whet your appetite to join Croydon Ramblers.”

For more details of these and all Croydon Ramblers’ walks, visit their website by clicking here.

