Suspicions are raised over blaze at Warlingham restaurant

A restaurant on the Croydon-Surrey border at Warlingham was left gutted by fire yesterday morning.

No one was reported to be hurt in the blaze at the Spaghetti Tree on Limpsfield Road, but some local eyewitnesses have suggested that the fire may have been the result of arson.

Neither the Surrey Police nor Surrey Fire and Rescue Service have commented on the allegation.

The damage was extensive, particularly in the recently extended dining area in the garden, a response by the owners to covid to provide their customers with more space, and the business with greater capacity.

A spokesperson for SFRS told Inside Croydon: “We received a call around 4.25am to a report of a fire on Limpsfield Road, Warlingham.

“Four fire engines were sent, alongside crews from neighbouring authorities.

“A fire had broken out in an outbuilding, spreading to the ground floor of a nearby restaurant.

“The fire caused approximately 51 to 100sqm damage.

“The fire was tackled and crews began leaving the scene around 7am, however some remained behind to continue damping down.”

On the restaurant’s social media, the management issued “an important announcement” yesterday: “We regret to inform you that we are closed until further notice following an incident that occurred in the early hours of this morning.

“We want to assure you that everyone is safe with only minor injuries.

“We are immensely grateful to the police, fire brigade, and the Red Cross for their swift response and support during this time.

“For those with reservations, you can transfer them to our Walton on the Hill location if you wish. For any further bookings, we kindly ask you to visit us at Walton for the time being.

“We sincerely appreciate the overwhelming support and kind words we’ve received from all of you.

“Your messages have been a source of strength and comfort for us during this period.”

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

