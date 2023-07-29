100 firefighters take six hours to get waste blaze under control

More than 100 firefighters were called out and residents living close to the Purley Way advised to keep their windows closed due to smoke, as a waste fire at commercial premises on Imperial Way blazed through the night.

Fifteen fire engines from Croydon, Norbury, Woodside and other stations attended, after getting the call at 9.41pm.

There have been no reports of anyone being injured during the incident.

According to the London Fire Brigade, “A large amount of waste materials were on fire” at a waste disposal warehouse and offices.

It took more than six hours before the Brigade had the fire under control, at 4.46am.

“Firefighters will remain at the scene for several more hours to dampen down the area,” the Brigade said.

“The cause of the fire will be investigated.”

