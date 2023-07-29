100 firefighters take six hours to get waste blaze under control

More than 100 firefighters were called out and residents living close to the Purley Way advised to keep their windows closed due to smoke, as a waste fire at commercial premises on Imperial Way blazed through the night.
Fifteen fire engines from Croydon, Norbury, Woodside and other stations attended, after getting the call at 9.41pm.
There have been no reports of anyone being injured during the incident.
According to the London Fire Brigade, “A large amount of waste materials were on fire” at a waste disposal warehouse and offices.
It took more than six hours before the Brigade had the fire under control, at 4.46am.
“Firefighters will remain at the scene for several more hours to dampen down the area,” the Brigade said.
“The cause of the fire will be investigated.”
- Inside Croydon – as seen on TV! – has been delivering local community news since 2010. 3million page views per year in 2020, 2021 and 2022.
- If you want real journalism, actually based in the borough, you should consider paying for it. Please sign up today. Click here for more details
- If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
- As featured on Google News Showcase
- We offer FREE ads to community groups when they have members who are paid subscribers to Inside Croydon
- Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content
- Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network
- Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London
- ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine