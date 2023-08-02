Sex abuse investigation continues after Coulsdon man’s arrest

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed that there remains an ongoing investigation into serious allegations of historic child sexual abuse which saw a Coulsdon man arrested in January 2022.

The man, in his 60s, was arrested 18 months ago “on suspicion of rape”, according to a Met statement. He was later released on bail and has not been charged.

Neighbours on Cordrey Gardens spoke of their concerns at the time, as a house was cordoned off by police tape and treated as a crime scene while it was being searched. Blue sheeting screened the rear of the house during the search.

The continuing investigation is being undertaken by the Met’s specialist Child Abuse Investigation Team.

The arrest is believed to be connected with a large number of officers who conducted a search of woods near How Lane. Local allotments were also searched by police.

The police said that they received the allegations of “non-recent sexual abuse”, dating to the early 1990s.

“The allegations relate to two males who were both children at the time of the alleged abuse. Both males are being supported by specially trained officers,” a spokeswoman for the Met told Inside Croydon.

Inside Croydon has also been made aware that the suspect has also been subject to a report to Croydon police over their use of the internet, and websites that they maintain, which have been described as “both sinister and illegal”. Some of the website content dates back at least 10 years.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

