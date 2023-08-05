Budapest virtuoso latest to enthrall Fairfield music school

The Concerto Budapest Symphony Orchestra will be performing at the Fairfield Halls next month, the latest highlight in the Croydon venue’s International Orchestral Series.

The orchestra will be performing a programme of rich, virtuoso music including Lizst’s Rhapsody No2 and Rachmaninov’s second piano concerto.

The pianist for the concert on September 12 is Mihaly Berecz, recipient of the Liszt-Bartók prize at the 15th Concours Géza Anda 2021.

Andras Keller, who has directed the Concerto Budapest Symphony Orchestra since 2007, will also conduct the orchestra in a performance of Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony, with its famed finale.

Before the concert, the Budapest musicians will also lead a workshop for children who attend the Fairfield Halls’ Yamaha Music School.

“Throughout our International Orchestral Series, young people from Croydon and across south London will enjoy meeting and learning from the world’s best classical music talent,” said Jonathan Higgins, Fairfield Halls’ associate director.

“These young people deserve front-row experiences and opportunities, and we’re happy that, together with this distinguished ensemble, we’re playing our part in delivering that.”

The National Symphony Orchestra of Ukraine will be playing at the Fairfield Halls in October, on their biggest tour of this country in 100 years. Tickets for all the concerts in the series – including a multi-buy discount – are one sale now.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

