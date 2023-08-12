Coroner to hold inquest into police station death of Matt Ratana

There is to be a high-profile, formal inquest into how a man, while in custody, was able to walk into a Croydon police station when armed with a pistol and then, despite being in handcuffs, fire off four bullets, murdering a senior officer.
Last month, Louis De Zoysa was found guilty of the 2020 murder of Police Sergeant Matt Ratana and given a life sentence.
But senior coroner Sarah Ormond-Walshe has announced that she wants to consider “outstanding matters” that were not covered at the criminal trial, including the actions of officers that night and any “missed opportunities” to prevent Sgt Ratana’s death in the Met’s custody centre on Windmill Road.
Ormond-Walshe is the coroner who presided over the inquest into the Croydon tram crash deaths.
In September 2020, Ratana, 54, was shot in the chest and leg at Croydon custody centre. Sgt Ratana died of his injuries in hospital.
His inquest is scheduled to take three weeks and is due to start at the end of October.
The coroner has not yet decided whether she will sit alone or with a jury.
- Inside Croydon – as seen on TV! – has been delivering local community news since 2010. 3million page views per year in 2020, 2021 and 2022.
- If you want real journalism, actually based in the borough, you should consider paying for it. Please sign up today. Click here for more details
- If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
- As featured on Google News Showcase
- We offer FREE ads to community groups when they have members who are paid subscribers to Inside Croydon
- Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content
- Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network
- Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London
- ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine