Coroner to hold inquest into police station death of Matt Ratana

There is to be a high-profile, formal inquest into how a man, while in custody, was able to walk into a Croydon police station when armed with a pistol and then, despite being in handcuffs, fire off four bullets, murdering a senior officer.

Last month, Louis De Zoysa was found guilty of the 2020 murder of Police Sergeant Matt Ratana and given a life sentence.

But senior coroner Sarah Ormond-Walshe has announced that she wants to consider “outstanding matters” that were not covered at the criminal trial, including the actions of officers that night and any “missed opportunities” to prevent Sgt Ratana’s death in the Met’s custody centre on Windmill Road.

Ormond-Walshe is the coroner who presided over the inquest into the Croydon tram crash deaths.

In September 2020, Ratana, 54, was shot in the chest and leg at Croydon custody centre. Sgt Ratana died of his injuries in hospital.

His inquest is scheduled to take three weeks and is due to start at the end of October.

The coroner has not yet decided whether she will sit alone or with a jury.

