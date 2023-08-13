The Hope named best pub in London for sixth time in 12 years

The Hope in Carshalton, the community-run pub with a village-feel, is not just the best pub in Croydon and Sutton, it’s the best pub in the whole of London.

And that’s official. Again.

CAMRA, the Campaign for Real Ale, has announced The Hope as its choice as the Greater London Regional Pub of the Year .

That’s the sixth time in 12 years that the pub on West Street has won the accolade. And the pub has only been run by its community-based company for 13 years…

The story of The Hope is a feel-good (especially after the second pint…) tale of triumph over adversity, with the locals coming together to save their local when it was under threat of closure and, bit by bit, building a thriving business, drawing customers from miles around through the pub’s no-nonsense, old-school offer: good beer, good food, reasonable prices and friendly company.

Having bought the freehold of the pub in 2015, extensive improvements have been carried out at the pub over the past five years, as well as struggling through all the challenges of covid lockdowns.

Now, The Hope is operating close to “normal” once again, with regular real ale festivals and events – with two coming up in September, starting with the Carshalton Straw Jack (think blokes in top hats with bells tied round their ankles) on Saturday, September 2.

