‘Path Wars’: Time to park worries about these improvements

CROYDON COMMENTARY: Not everyone shares the concern for the future of a protected public park expressed on these pages last week, as Thornton Heath resident BEN GADSBY, pictured right, explains

As a resident of Thornton Heath, I am a keen reader of Inside Croydon – one of the best ways of keeping up to date with everything that’s going on across, around and affecting our area.

Last week’s Croydon Commentary from Sally Ann Voak struck a particular chord.

I texted a friend who lives closer to Old Coulsdon than me: “Is this an article opposing a path?” The answer: yes.

This path in Grange Park will undoubtedly make life worse for the residents of Old Coulsdon. It will simply encourage more people to use the park, quite possibly including people with buggies or wheelchairs.

Residents will doubtless suffer from this increase in enjoyment, and local businesses might be inundated with people trying to purchase snacks to consume in the park, leaving them overwhelmed. I was particularly appalled at the suggestion this path might connect the road to the children’s play area. Who comes up with these ideas?

Sally’s suggestion that this might be a precursor to the Mayor of Croydon selling off assets to pay off the council’s debts is an understandable concern, given the council’s enormous debts.

I would further add that it will make it even easier for an invading French army to march on London – I imagine the Ministry of Defence, like Sally’s residents’ group, was not consulted on this idea. Quite how the East Coulsdon Residents Association and the Friends of Grange Park ended up backing this path is beyond me – I can only assume they are in the pocket of Big Path.

Given the park is now ruined, perhaps we could build something useful on it, like homes, rather than forcing local people to suffer with a path-filled park? It’s only a mile from the train station, and I am sure the people of Old Coulsdon will cope with only having Happy Valley, Coulsdon Common and Farthing Downs on their doorstep.

Ben Gadsby is a member of the Conservative Party. In 2021, he was one of three who sought selection as the Tories’ candidate to run for Mayor of Croydon. Ben came third

