NHS in drive to recruit school leavers for health careers

The NHS has chosen today – A-level results day – to begin a drive to help school leavers explore the vast range of health careers on offer.

As A-Level, T-Level and BTEC results are announced across Croydon, pupils are being encouraged to consider one of the more than 350 roles in the NHS.

One potential future health worker is Khadija Raza, who achieved an A in chemistry at the £15,000 per year Croydon Metropolitan College on South End. She is off to study dentistry at the University of Bristol.

Raza was one of 12 pupils at CMC to sit A levels this year – all of whom have got their places at university, with two of them choosing to study dentistry.

The NHS wants all school leavers are to search “NHS Health Careers” today so they can browse the routes and roles available to them.

Places are also available until October 17 through UCAS Clearing, presenting an opportunity for school leavers rethinking their next steps.

According to the NHS, 16,740 have already accepted places on nursing and midwifery courses.

“Healthcare students finish university as some of the country’s most employable graduates,” the NHS said today.

The first NHS Long-Term Workforce Plan, published in June, set out how record numbers of doctors, nurses and other healthcare staff will be trained over the next 15 years. The plan, a “once-in-a-generation opportunity to put staffing on a sustainable footing and improve patient care”, offers new entry routes into the NHS including through apprenticeships – which are becoming increasingly popular, as they allow students to train on the job, and get paid, instead of running up tens of thousands of pounds in debts through student loans.

Professor Sir Stephen Powis, national medical director of NHS England said:

“Joining the NHS was one of the best decisions I ever made and it is hugely encouraging to see an increasing number take a similar path, with an increase in students undertaking a medicine or dentistry degree this year compared to before the pandemic.

“While as part of the NHS’s Long-Term Workforce Plan we are ensuring the NHS can draw on the widest pool of talent available, with more training places offered through degree apprenticeships, so staff can earn while they learn alongside the potential introduction of medical internships.

“So, if you are a school leaver and unsure of your next step, please search NHS Health Careers today.”

Dr Navina Evans, the chief workforce, training and education officer for NHS England, said: “To everyone receiving their results today, I really hope the outcome is what you were looking for. But if you’re still considering your options, please remember there are many avenues to explore in the NHS.

“The NHS is an exciting place to work – no two days are the same. I am passionate about the quality of the support and training we offer, meaning that everyone has the space to succeed and thrive.”

Those who choose to study nursing, midwifery or one of the allied health professions could also be eligible for the NHS Learning Support Fund, which guarantees a grant of £5,000 a year plus further payments for those specialising in certain jobs.

This means that everyone, regardless of background, can find a career path which promises huge personal satisfaction and the chance to improve the lives of others significantly. Healthcare support workers and maternity support workers are among those in demand.

Among the exam results today, Shirley High’s Sixth Form was celebrating its first pupil ever to be accepted for a place at Cambridge University.

Daanyaal Qureshi-Williams secured the A level grades required in History, Sociology and Media Studies and will study Humanities at Cambridge.

“I’m really proud of myself but I’m also really grateful for the support system around me that has enabled me to happen, especially my Mum,” he said.

“I’m forever grateful for the school – they are the reason I got this opportunity.”

Tyrone Myton, the principal at Shirley High, said, “The last few years have been very challenging and this year group didn’t get the previous external exam process and or benefit from the concessions afforded to the year before. They should be proud of what they have achieved, we are proud of them.”

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

