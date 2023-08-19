Kenley Common’s ranger finding ways to save hedgehogs

Volunteering days across Coulsdon Common and Farthing Downs, and a special summer holiday forest adventure for children are among the activities coming up

The City Commons ranger at Kenley Common has been working on a project this summer to help local hedgehogs – with a hedgehog home workshop for residents around Hayes Lane coming up.

This much-loved mammal is in decline across the country. According to the ranger, “After several sightings last year, we know that there is at least one hedgehog living on Kenley and Coulsdon Common near Hayes Lane, Fenemore Road and Egan Close.”

Despite their small size, hedgehogs need a huge area to find food and other hedgehogs, and they have been restricted in their movement due to increasing urbanisation and barriers such as roads, walls and fences between private gardens.

Creating a connected habitat is something we can all help with and there are several national campaigns with tips on how to link your garden to hedgehog highways and make a home for hedgehogs – all useful tools to help save this species on our doorstep.

City Commons have some volunteer dates coming up…

Kenley Common: Tuesday August 22 10am-3pm

Farthing Downs: Thursday August 31 10am-3pm

Coulsdon Common: Thursday September 7 10am-3pm

Enchanted Forest self-guided trail on Kenley Common: Thursday August 24 12pm – 2pm

For one day a year, the magical creatures that live in the woodlands and grasslands on Kenley Common come out and leave traces of their existence.

Follow the map and clues in your booklet to find the magic, complete activities, and crafts along the way and once you are finished come back to the Ranger for your magical prize!

Start anytime between noon and 2pm. Meet the Ranger near the notice board on the airfield near Golf Road (See eventbrite for map). £3 per child. Booking essential, via Eventbrite

For more information on City Commons, details about volunteering or to sign up for their newsletter, visit their website by clicking here

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

