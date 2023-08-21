No time to waste in submitting your student loans application

As the dust settles on the excitement of last week’s A levels results day, the Student Loans Company is reminding prospective students, including those applying for university places through Clearing, to make sure that they apply for student finance.

Applications can be completed online, and SLC reckons it takes around 30 minutes to complete an application, which can be done by clicking on this link.

For those who haven’t yet applied for student finance:

Submit your application as soon as possible

Use the application tracker in your online account to view the status of your application at any time, so there is no need to worry or get in touch with SLC for an update on progress

For students who have already applied for student finance:

There’s no further action needed unless you accept a place through Clearing on a different course, university, or college. If a course is accepted through Clearing, it’s crucial the student updates their online account as soon as possible

It’s also important to note that these details must be updated even if their UCAS application has changed, as their student finance application isn’t linked to UCAS.

Jackie Currie from the Student Loans Company said, “For those still to apply, my message is to get their application in as soon as you can. The sooner you submit your application the sooner we can get your student finance in place.”

It can take up to eight weeks for an application to be processed, though typically it is often processed in six weeks. To support students, Student Finance England will make an initial assessment so that students have some money as close to the start of their course as possible, with a top-up payment later if they are entitled to more.

Parents or partners of those applying for student finance during Clearing should also respond as soon as possible to any requests to support the application. This could include details of their household income, to ensure the student is awarded the correct amount of student finance.

Click here for more information on how to support an application.

To help students who are applying for student finance during Clearing, SFE has a guide containing useful information including steps they can take to ensure their application can be processed quickly and how to update their details. This includes information on funding, when payments are made, if a student changes course or if living situations change.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

