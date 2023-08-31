FREE!: Law centre is offering series of money advice webinars

Posted on August 31, 2023 by insidecroydon

The South West London Law Centres are staging a series of money advice webinars throughout September, with experts covering a range of common topics including disability benefits, Universal Credit and managing your money – and all are completely free of charge.

The webinars and workshops last for around one hour and give you the chance to ask questions about your personal circumstances.

  • Disability benefits (Thursday, 7th September at 12pm): Get details about disability benefits, application tips, criteria, and dealing with decisions.
  • Carers and Benefits (Wednesday, 13th September at 12.30pm): Explore benefits for carers, considerations for claims, issues, and additional discounts and services.
  • Universal Credit: an overview (Wednesday, 20th September at 12.30pm): Understand Universal Credit, from claiming to appeals, aimed at new claimants or those struggling to understand it.
  • Managing your Money (Monday, 25th September at 12pm): Learn about best deals, discounts, savings, and credit reports to make the most of your money.
  • Income Maximisation and Money (Tuesday, 26th September at 12.30pm): Maximise your entitlements, decrease bills, and increase income with tips for those on a low income.

To book yourself a free place on one or all of these webinars, click here

And to visit the SWLLC website for other services on offer, click here

Advice archive: click here for the series of expert articles written by members of the SWLLC team and published by Inside Croydon

  • If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
  • As featured on Google News Showcase
  • Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content
  • ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

About insidecroydon

News, views and analysis about the people of Croydon, their lives and political times in the diverse and most-populated borough in London. Based in Croydon and edited by Steven Downes. To contact us, please email inside.croydon@btinternet.com
This entry was posted in Charity, South West London Law Centres and tagged , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply