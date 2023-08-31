FREE!: Law centre is offering series of money advice webinars

The South West London Law Centres are staging a series of money advice webinars throughout September, with experts covering a range of common topics including disability benefits, Universal Credit and managing your money – and all are completely free of charge.

The webinars and workshops last for around one hour and give you the chance to ask questions about your personal circumstances.

Disability benefits (Thursday, 7th September at 12pm) : Get details about disability benefits, application tips, criteria, and dealing with decisions.

: Get details about disability benefits, application tips, criteria, and dealing with decisions. Carers and Benefits (Wednesday, 13th September at 12.30pm): Explore benefits for carers, considerations for claims, issues, and additional discounts and services.

Explore benefits for carers, considerations for claims, issues, and additional discounts and services. Universal Credit: an overview (Wednesday, 20th September at 12.30pm): Understand Universal Credit, from claiming to appeals, aimed at new claimants or those struggling to understand it.

Understand Universal Credit, from claiming to appeals, aimed at new claimants or those struggling to understand it. Managing your Money (Monday, 25th September at 12pm): Learn about best deals, discounts, savings, and credit reports to make the most of your money.

Learn about best deals, discounts, savings, and credit reports to make the most of your money. Income Maximisation and Money (Tuesday, 26th September at 12.30pm): Maximise your entitlements, decrease bills, and increase income with tips for those on a low income.

To book yourself a free place on one or all of these webinars, click here

And to visit the SWLLC website for other services on offer, click here

Advice archive: click here for the series of expert articles written by members of the SWLLC team and published by Inside Croydon

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

