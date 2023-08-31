FREE!: Law centre is offering series of money advice webinars

The South West London Law Centres are staging a series of money advice webinars throughout September, with experts covering a range of common topics including disability benefits, Universal Credit and managing your money – and all are completely free of charge.
The webinars and workshops last for around one hour and give you the chance to ask questions about your personal circumstances.
- Disability benefits (Thursday, 7th September at 12pm): Get details about disability benefits, application tips, criteria, and dealing with decisions.
- Carers and Benefits (Wednesday, 13th September at 12.30pm): Explore benefits for carers, considerations for claims, issues, and additional discounts and services.
- Universal Credit: an overview (Wednesday, 20th September at 12.30pm): Understand Universal Credit, from claiming to appeals, aimed at new claimants or those struggling to understand it.
- Managing your Money (Monday, 25th September at 12pm): Learn about best deals, discounts, savings, and credit reports to make the most of your money.
- Income Maximisation and Money (Tuesday, 26th September at 12.30pm): Maximise your entitlements, decrease bills, and increase income with tips for those on a low income.
To book yourself a free place on one or all of these webinars, click here
And to visit the SWLLC website for other services on offer, click here
Advice archive: click here for the series of expert articles written by members of the SWLLC team and published by Inside Croydon
