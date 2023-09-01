Memorial matches stand out as rugby clubs prepare for kick-off

RUGBY ROUND-UP: While the England team’s preparations for the World Cup are in disarray following injuries, brainfade and piss-poor performances, the outlook locally is far brighter, with clubs using the off-season to re-group, re-build and, in some cases, lick some pretty deep wounds.

JOHNNY DOBBYN, left, reports.

With unsurprising unanimity, the feedback from local clubs prior to their games this weekend – the leagues proper kicking off on September 16 – is all good: good numbers at training; good morale regardless of problems caused by last year’s league rearrangements or poor results (or both); and good response to the new tackle height law.

Although how on Earth you’re supposed to defend the try-line “pick and go” under the new regulation is still anyone’s guess.

And, despite the haemorrhaging of players from the “community game”, Surrey rugby appears to be in relatively rude health, with its five leagues (including Counties 1 Surrey/ Sussex) theoretically able to field 51 senior sides.

As one club chair says though, “We’ll see about all that when the season starts”, referring to his own club’s preparations but also to last season seeing two clubs (Old Emanueland Old Georgians) fall out of their league altogether, unable to fulfil their fixtures, and two (Warlingham, Old Cranleighans) lucky to survive to the end.

And if positivity is the by-word for the season to come, then this first weekend is tinged with sorrow, as will be the third in October.

Purley John Fisher meet Old Caterhamians tomorrow to contest the Mark Crowe Cup. Crowe was a popular and committed PJF sponsor and the parent of Charlie, a First XV regular. Mark Crowe died suddenly in the evening after a league game in March 2022 and the cup match in his name doubles as fund-raising event for the British Heart Foundation. Charlie Crowe learnt his trade as a centre, supported by his dad, as a mini at Old Cats. Mark is missed by both clubs.

Another tragedy will be marked when Walcountians meet East Grinstead in Counties 1 Surrey/Sussex on October 21,, when Matt Ratana, the murdered Met Police sergeant, will be remembered.

New Zealand-born Ratana, who was shot dead at Croydon’s Windmill Road custody facility in September 2020, played for Walcs and at the time of his death was head coach at East Grinstead.

The game at Walcs’ Woodmansterne ground will be used as a fundraiser for the Matt Ratana Foundation, which promotes rugby and its values to disadvantaged children in schools and in the community.

Walcountians finished top of the table for local sides last year and aim to go better in Counties 1 Surrey/Sussex than the seventh they managed then. Hard on their heels was Trinity in eighth, who themselves had something of a shocker of a season, only mitigated by the poor Cranleighans and relegated Warlingham.

With Warlingham down, the real action this term will be in Counties 2 Surrey, with 18 derbies to be played (as reported by iC’s Brian More-Orless).

For all their woes in their centenary year, Warly are in an optimistic mood, according to club communications manager David Halliwell, who notes that the youngsters that stuck out the annus horribilis have had their characters forged on an anvil of adversity.

Popular and respected coach Nick Warren is back after some serious health problems – “It’s great to see his recovery,” Halliwll says – and is supported by a coaching team of six, including Tom Street, the head of rugby at the John Fisher School. One wag, not related to Purley John Fisher, commented that Warlingham now has nearly as many coaches as they had first-team players last season.

RIP Neil Johns, Old Purleian and PJF RFCs, 1962 – August 2023

