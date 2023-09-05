Tik-Tok organ player named as Fairfield’s first Associate Artist

Matt Walters, a 23-year-old organ-playing Tik-Tok star, will headline at Fairfield Halls as the first Associate Artist in the 2023-2024 season.

Walters, a Cambridge graduate, has been announced under the Fairfield Halls’ Associate Artists scheme, which aims to support the next generation of performers.

Walters, from Somerset, had learned the piano while at primary school, but later at Downside Abbey School one of his teachers steered him towards playing the organ, because he thought Walters’ football skills would give him the co-ordination for the complexities of organ-playing.

Walters studied classics at Homerton College, where he was also an organ scholar. But since graduating, Walters, aka Reductio, has been shaking up the world of organ music with his classical-dance music re-mixes and has become a bit of Tik-Tok sensation, where some of his performances have had almost 2million views. A following which might have taken years to build up has been created in a matter of months.

He has used Tik-Tok as a platform for trying out different music soundscapes and his feed features organ versions of The Weeknd and Kate Bush.

Becoming the Fairfield’s Associate Artist helps him to fulfill one of his career ambitions.

“I am delighted to be joining Fairfield Halls as an Associate Artist and am excited what the next year will bring,” Walters said.

“I look forward to performing in this prestigious venue and sharing my music with new audiences, and I am currently working on a variety of musical endeavours and Fairfield Halls is the perfect place to explore and exhibit these.”

Alongside a prominent classical profile with recitals in Britain and around the world, Walters is known for his arrangements and improvised performances including a fusion of dance beats, jazz, and contemporary popular music. Exploring a wide range of genres and sound worlds, he aims to bring renewed popularity to the instrument and reach new audiences.

Walters’s residency at Fairfield will include playing two lunchtime organ recitals, as well as his own headline concert. At his debut concert on November 26, audiences will enjoy a programme of organ favorites from Bach to Buxtehude, along with new works and improvisations including the sounds of iconic film soundtracks and mashups featuring contemporary popular music.

Walters will also perform alongside the Halls’ resident orchestra, the London Mozart Players, in A Very Croydon Christmas on December 8.

“Fairfield Halls has a legacy of working with exceptional artists of all disciplines, and Matthew definitely fits that description. We can’t wait to see him make this magnificent instrument sing over the coming year,” said Jonathan Higgins, the Halls’ associate director.

“Whether you’re already a follower of our celebrated organ recital series, or you’ve never experienced the pipe organ before, we can’t wait to welcome you to see a remarkable talent.”

Tickets for the November 26 recital are now on sale. More information and booking links available at fairfield.co.uk

