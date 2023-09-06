Choir starts a recruitment drive in the search for new voices

One of the borough’s long-standing and much-respected musical organisations is launching a recruitment drive this week.

The Croydon Male Voice Choir will be holding an “Open Evening” at its rehearsal room in Sandilands Sports Club, Addiscombe, on October 19, open to men who enjoy singing and might like to join an enthusiastic and sociable choir.

Colourful banners and posters have been appearing on sites throughout Croydon encouraging singers to join the choir, which was formed nearly 50 years ago and performs at a variety of venues, from local halls and churches to the Royal Festival Hall.

Over the next few weeks choir members will be posting or handing out leaflets and flyers in locations from shops and pubs to churches and sports clubs – all part of a drive to consolidate its reputation and expand its numbers.

The choir says guests at the Open Evening are guaranteed a warm welcome.

Guests will be encouraged to start by singing several well-known songs with the choir – words and music will be provided. They will then learn a new song together, something simple and appealing, to understand how to sing in harmony.

Those that decide join the choir could be singing in a concert in December.

The choir emphasises that the evening will be “fun and stress-free”.

Croydon Male Voice Choir, which currently has around 60 members, rehearses at Sandilands on Thursdays and performs about 10 concerts a year, mostly in and around Croydon.

The choir has recently acquired a brilliant young music director, Matthew Quinn, who is developing the choir’s techniques and expanding its repertoire.

The choir has an active social life, with informal “beer and ditty” sessions in local pubs most Friday evenings.

It also has a walking group which has outings every three weeks or so.

There is more information about the evening and the choir on its website, www.croydonmvc.org.

The open evening starts at 7.30pm for 8pm and will last for two hours. Those interested can just turn up on the night – no need to book.

