Croydon couple tell of calm response to Morocco earthquake

A Croydon couple has spoken to Inside Croydon exclusively about how their dream holiday to Morocco almost turned into a deadly nightmare, as a massive earthquake struck their Marrakesh hotel.

Mark and Janine Hughes had been in their hotel room in Marrakesh for just 10 minutes when the earthquake struck on Friday night.

Around 3,000 people are feared dead in a disaster that devastated villages in the high Atlas Mountains.

The earthquake measured 6.8 on the Richter scale, with aftershocks continuing over the days since. A massive international rescue effort is underway, but the remoteness of the mountain area worst affected and the severity of the damage is hampering the efforts of aid workers.

“The whole building was shaking and plaster started falling from the ceiling,” Mark Hughes told iC.

“That was when we realised we had a problem.”

Mark, a BT operational manager, and Janine, a receptionist at Croydon University Hospital, left home on Friday and flew to Morocco from Gatwick. They reached the Rui Tikida Palmeira Hotel in Marrakesh at 9.30pm and had a meal in the restaurant.

At 11pm they went to their first-floor bedroom and were still unpacking when the shock started. “It lasted a good two minutes, “ Mark says.

“At first it was hard to understand what was going on.”

When they realised it was an earthquake, they knew they had to leave the hotel.

“In all honesty I wasn’t overly worried, but at that point I didn’t realise the extent of the situation. When we congregated outside, it was clear that a lot of other tourists were in a complete state of shock and some were in panic.”

They eventually returned to their room around midnight. “The hotel is still habitable and the staff have done an amazing job steadying ship. Cleaners cleared up the rubble very early so by the time we came down there was very little to see.”

Over breakfast, says Mark, “everyone’s phones were lit up with messages from friends and family”. Some came from members of Croydon Male Voice Choir, where Mark is a baritone and part of the choir’s acclaimed Sandilands Shanty Crew. “It was pretty scary,” he told them. “But all ok, thanks.”

The epicentre of the quake is around 40 miles from Marrakesh.

Mark and Janine have not left the hotel as Morocco is in a three-day spell of state mourning. Morocco’s King Mohammed VI has decreed that there shall be no music or dancing in that period, which the hotel is faithfully observing.

“I have never experienced anything like the shaking, and hope never to do so again,” Mark Hughes said.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

