Dealership donates £100,000-worth of vehicles to Ukraine

Kingham’s, the long-established, family-run car dealership based in South Croydon, has made donations of seven vehicles for humanitarian aid in war-torn Ukraine over the past 18 months worth at least £100,000.
“You can’t quantify the value of someone’s life,” according to one of the people behind the fund-raising campaign. “We’re not doing anything special, we’re not out there fighting or operating ambulances to rescue civilians wounded in the drone attacks.
“But we hope that having these vehicles as field ambulances might help save a life or help to make some of the injuries suffered less damaging for those involved.”
The vehicles donated have all been 4x4s, and have been delivered to assist paramedics in transporting and evacuating the wounded.
The idea started from a discussion on a local business WhatsApp group, with members of the group making donations towards the costs of the vehicles.
Dealership managing director Keith Kingham said, “Our team all wanted to help, so we sourced these vehicles and medical equipment.
“Currently there is an urgent need for portable defibrillators, so if anyone
can help, please do get in touch.”
Anyone wishing to get involved, or join the WhatsApp group to help, contact Councillor Nick Mattey at nick.mattey@sutton.gov.uk.
