Dealership donates £100,000-worth of vehicles to Ukraine

Kingham’s, the long-established, family-run car dealership based in South Croydon, has made donations of seven vehicles for humanitarian aid in war-torn Ukraine over the past 18 months worth at least £100,000.

“You can’t quantify the value of someone’s life,” according to one of the people behind the fund-raising campaign. “We’re not doing anything special, we’re not out there fighting or operating ambulances to rescue civilians wounded in the drone attacks.

“But we hope that having these vehicles as field ambulances might help save a life or help to make some of the injuries suffered less damaging for those involved.”

The vehicles donated have all been 4x4s, and have been delivered to assist paramedics in transporting and evacuating the wounded.

The idea started from a discussion on a local business WhatsApp group, with members of the group making donations towards the costs of the vehicles.

Dealership managing director Keith Kingham said, “Our team all wanted to help, so we sourced these vehicles and medical equipment.

“Currently there is an urgent need for portable defibrillators, so if anyone

can help, please do get in touch.”

Anyone wishing to get involved, or join the WhatsApp group to help, contact Councillor Nick Mattey at nick.mattey@sutton.gov.uk.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

