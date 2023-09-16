Police name 20-year-old killed in New Addington knife fight

The police have named the man killed in a knife fight in New Addington on Tuesday as 20-year-old Bradley Hutchins.

“His family are being supported by specialist officers,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing continue to appeal for witnesses.

Police were called shortly after 6pm on September 12 to reports of people fighting on North Walk.

Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service. Two men were found with stab wounds. Hutchins was pronounced dead at the scene. A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a stab wound.

Since the incident, a makeshift shrine to the youngster has emerged by a tree close to the New Addington ambulance station, while social media carries dozens of tributes to Hutchins.

“I remember you and your brothers well from your younger days, working alongside your mum,” one wrote.

“Your cheeky, lovable personality shone out. My heart goes out to all your family.”

Someone else posted: “Bradley Hutchins you were such a funny vibrant soul. Thinking of you and your family right now babe.”

And another wrote: “Bradley you will always be remembered for your lovely smile and kind heart. Thinking of all your family at this sad time.”

Detective Inspector Jason Fitzpatrick, leading the investigation, said: “We have spoken to several people as part of our enquiries, however we believe there may be others who witnessed the incident or the moments leading up to it and would ask them to come forward.

“We are continuing to review CCTV and would also ask anyone who has a video doorbell, or who was driving in the area with a dash cam, to please check their footage.

“It is vital that we establish what happened and locate those responsible.”

Superintendent Mitch Carr, from the South Area BCU, said: “First and foremost our thoughts are with Bradley’s family and friends who have suffered an unimaginable loss.

“We know that there will also be significant concerns within the wider community in New Addington and you will see additional officers in the area, while we continue to investigate this tragic crime.

“I would ask that you speak with them if you have any information. It is only by working together that we can reduce violent crime, and we need your help with this investigation.”

Any witnesses are asked to call 101 or post @MetCC quoting reference CAD 6879/12Sep. To remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

