Talawa star Tanji is nominated for Black British Theatre award

Kibong Tanji, the star of the Fairfield Halls-based Talawa Theatre’s original musical play, Recognition, based around the life and works of Croydon-based composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, has been shortlisted for best female lead actor in this year’s Black British Theatre Awards.

It is believed to be the first time since the Fairfield Halls reopened in 2019 following refurbishment that any performer or production staged there has been nominated for an independently organised arts award.

Tanji played Song in Recognition, which enjoyed an all-too-brief run at the Fairfield’s Wreck performance space in the summer, when the play was described by Inside Croydon’s reviewer Ken Towl as “Lavish… and bold”.

Tanji was judged to be particularly outstanding, Towl writing that she “…brings a tour-de-force ball-of-energy performance to her demanding role”.

Recognition is an original work co-created by Amanda Wilkin and Rachael Nanyonjo, written by Amanda Wilkin and directed by Rachael Nanyonjo.

The Arts Council-funded Talawa Theatre Company has been based at the Fairfield Halls since 2019.

The nominations for prizes at the 2023 Black British Theatre were released yesterday.

The best female lead actor in a play award shortlist also includes Aminita Francis for Family Tree (from a UK Tour) and Toyin Ayedun-Alase in The Clinic at the Almeida Theatre

Today, Michael Buffong, the Talawa Theatre’s artistic director, told Inside Croydon, “We are so proud to see Kibong’s prodigious talent and dedication to reflecting black experiences through art acknowledged by this nomination.

“Recognition was created as a celebration of the life of a black Croydon hero. It was a fitting showcase for Talawa’s commitment to champion black excellence in theatre and to tell inspirational and passionate stories.”

The Black British Theatre Awards will be presented in a gala ceremony at the National Theatre on Sunday, October 29.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

