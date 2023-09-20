Builders’ refurb works in Bromley house cause major blaze

It took six fire engines and around 40 firefighters to tackle a house fire on Springfield Road in Bromley.
A three-storey detached house under refurbishment was destroyed by fire. There were no reports of any injuries.
One of the Brigade’s 32-metre turntable ladders was used as a water tower to fight the fire from height.
The fire produced large amounts of smoke and the Brigade’s 999 Control Officers received 14 calls about the fire.
The Brigade was called at 4.37pm on Monday and the fire was brought under control by 6pm.
Crews from Bromley, Orpington, Eltham, Sidcup and Forest Hill fire stations attended the scene.
The fire is being treated as accidental. The LFB said that it “is believed to have been caused by hot works being carried out”.
