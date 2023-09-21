Open invitation to new singers for choir rehearsals, Sep 27

The Croydon Bach Choir is looking for new members in all voice parts, but particularly tenors.

The choir is one of Croydon’s longest standing classical choral societies. They will be holding a free open rehearsal next Wednesday, September 27, at St Matthew’s Church, Park Hill, from 7.30pm.

Anybody who attends the open rehearsal will be very warmly welcomed. The choir’s librarian will have music available to borrow for the evening, so there’s no need to bring anything.

Formed in 1960, the Croydon Bach Choir performs works from the choral repertoire under the baton of Tim Horton and with rehearsal accompanist William Munks. Apart from its own annual programme of three concerts and a Come and Sing Day, the choir is regularly invited by leading orchestras, such as the London Mozart Players and the Kensington Symphony Orchestra.

While previous singing experience and the ability to read music are advantageous, the choir would also love to support newcomers who are keen to learn to read musical notation in order to rehearse and perform. The choir can also recommend recorded resources to help with learning notes, if any members should require that.

The Croydon Bach Choir is working towards a performance of Bach’s magnificent Christmas Oratorio on Saturday December 9, as well as an exciting and very festive Christmas concert with the London Mozart Players at the Fairfield Halls on Friday December 8.

Anybody who attends the open rehearsal and then makes a commitment to join the choir will be eligible to take part in these exciting concerts!

The Croydon Bach Choir holds 10 rehearsals per term on Wednesday evenings from 7.30pm until 9.30pm from late September until June, usually at St Matthew’s Church, Chichester Road, CR0 5NQ. The venue has a large car park and there is also plenty of roadside parking available.

If you are interested in attending the open rehearsal, please email the choir’s Membership Secretary, Marion Padgham at membership@croydonbachchoir.org.

For general information about the choir, visit their website at www.croydonbachchoir.org.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

