Police witness appeal after 90-year-old killed in Coulsdon

Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses after a 90-year-old man was killed when hit by a van while crossing the road in Coulsdon last Friday.

The victim, who has yet to be named by the police, died from his injuries on Tuesday.

Eye-witnesses to the incident reported seeing the man lying in the road for at least 10minutes after the collision, with “blood everywhere”, while other vehicles drove around and past, before police and ambulance arrived.

The van driver was seen sitting on the roadside in tears.

The incident caused the A23 Brighton Road to be closed between Woodfield Hill and Netherne Drive for several hours afterwards.

In a statement issued by Scotland Yard today, they said that the police were called at 11.35am on Friday September 15 to the junction of Brighton Road and Woodfield Hill in Coulsdon.

The van driver was not arrested.

“Detectives have carried out a number of enquiries and are keen to hear from any witnesses who have not yet spoken with police.

“They are also asking for anyone with dash cam footage who was in the area at the time of the collision to come forward.

“Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to call the witness appeal line on 020 8285 1574.

“Information can also be shared with @MetCC on X. Please quote CAD 2909/15Sep.”

