RSPCA upgrades award to recognise Boswell’s dogged service

Tara Boswell, Croydon Council’s dog warden, has received the RSPCA PawPrint gold award for a fifth time in five years.

The RSPCA Stray Dogs PawPrints Award is based on the stray dog service that a local authority provides. Introduced in 2008, the programme sets high standards for animal welfare, with recipients needing to meet criteria well above the minimum legal requirement.

The hard work of Boswell has seen the RSPCA award a platinum-level PawPrints Award to Croydon to recognise its consistent care for dogs, one of only two dozen councils across England and Wales to achieve that standard.

The RSPCA’s Lee Gingell said: “Despite the challenging situation for all local authorities and public bodies across the country, we’re thrilled to see Croydon Council pick up the RSPCA’s Stray Dog Services platinum PawPrints Award.

“The fact Croydon Council achieved platinum demonstrates the unwavering dedication of staff to animals.”

Boswell made an appearance on national television earlier this year as she helped search for lost dogs. She has worked for the council for 14 years. In her role, she finds rescue spaces, foster and forever homes for strays found around the borough.

She has developed a network of contacts including at local kennels, charities and with a vet, which means stray and sick animals receive the best possible care.

“The Dog Warden Service is of great importance to me and I take pride in the service and working for Croydon Council. This is the fifth year I have been awarded the gold award and I’m over the moon.

“The PawPrints Awards are the only awards that celebrate the work of dog wardens and I am extremely honoured to be a part of it. I’ve been given the gold award due to the fact we provide such a high standard of service here at Croydon, due to the years of passion and hard work I have put in.”

Jason Perry, the Croydon Mayor, offered Boswell his congratulations “for her continued service and inspirational work”.

