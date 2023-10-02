7 killings in 6 months: Croydon Insider on the lasting tragedies

“Someone went out with a bunch of flowers in one hand and a knife in the other”
Our latest episode of The Croydon Insider deals with one of the worst crises to affect Croydon, and London, after a series of terrible events.
The murder of 15-year-old schoolgirl Elianne Andam made national headlines last week, and Inside Croydon’s regular podcast looks at the issues behind the news, and as well as asking some of the inevitable questions, also puts forward some practical suggestions.
Our panel also looks at criminal damage committed against ULEZ equipment, as the Mayor and policing minister look on, plus the £10million law suit facing the local council from one of its former suppliers, and another crisis – a financial one – facing the borough’s biggest land-owners, as they plan to close a girls’ school.
The Croydon Insider is premium content from Inside Croydon, now with exclusive access to the website’s loyal subscribers, available via Spotify or Patreon.
You can listen to the latest episode, and all our podcast interviews, by signing up as a subscriber today.
- Inside Croydon – as seen on TV! – has been delivering local community news since 2010. 3million page views per year in 2020, 2021 and 2022.
- If you want real journalism, actually based in the borough, you should consider paying for it. Please sign up today. Click here for more details
- If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
- We offer FREE ads to community groups when they have members who are paid subscribers to Inside Croydon
- Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content
- Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network
- Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London
- ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine