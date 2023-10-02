7 killings in 6 months: Croydon Insider on the lasting tragedies

“Someone went out with a bunch of flowers in one hand and a knife in the other”

Our latest episode of The Croydon Insider deals with one of the worst crises to affect Croydon, and London, after a series of terrible events.

The murder of 15-year-old schoolgirl Elianne Andam made national headlines last week, and Inside Croydon’s regular podcast looks at the issues behind the news, and as well as asking some of the inevitable questions, also puts forward some practical suggestions.

Our panel also looks at criminal damage committed against ULEZ equipment, as the Mayor and policing minister look on, plus the £10million law suit facing the local council from one of its former suppliers, and another crisis – a financial one – facing the borough’s biggest land-owners, as they plan to close a girls’ school.

