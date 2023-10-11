Aladdin shows it’s not just Town Hall with panto villains

Davood Ghadami says he wants to frighten as many Croydon children as he possibly can.

The Holby City and EastEnders star is playing the evil Abanazar in Aladdin at the Fairfield Halls this December, and he is determined to prove that pantomime villains are not only found at Croydon Town Hall… [Boom! Boom! We’re here all week…]

In an exclusive interview for Under The Flyover, Inside Croydon’s podcast, Ghadami admits he’ll be keeping a tally in his Ashcroft Theatre dressing room of the number of children he spots crying during the panto performances.

“Getting to play Abanazer is an absolute gift,” Ghadami said, sounding just a little bit pleased with himself… as befits a panto villain who wants to become master of the world by stealing the Genie of the Lamp.

“Abanazer is the most eeevil of panto villains. He is, I think we can all agree, the worst.

“He’s going to be evil… He’s going to be dark and dangerous, and I want to make him as dark and dangerous as I can possibly make it.

“I want to get a tally of how many kids I can get crying… yeah, that’s my aim.” And he added, with extra menace: “And it’s not just children…”.

Aladdin opens at the Ashcroft Theatre on Saturday, December 16 and runs for just three weeks, though Christmas and into the New Year.

The producers call it, “An enchanting tale of magic, mayhem and misunderstandings… Aladdin is a laugh-a-minute extravaganza with stunning sets, musical hits, fabulous costumes and amazing special effects to keep audiences both young and old entertained!”

Joining Ghadami in the cast is Charlie Guest as Aladdin’s brother, Wishee Washee, Kian Zomorodian as Aladdin, Richard J Hunt as panto dame Widow Twankey and Ross Dorrington as The Genie.

Kiera-Nicole Brennan from Channel 5’s Milkshake! plays Princess Jasmine, and she also features in our latest Under The Flyover podcast, talking about how important it is for her, as a former pupil at the BRIT School, to now have a starring role in the biggest stage production of the year in Croydon.

“We can’t wait to give families the ultimate escape this Christmas,” Ghadami said.

“It’s time to start practising your booing… your magic carpet awaits!”

To hear the whole of our Aladdin Under The Flyover podcast, you need to be a fully paid-up subscriber to Inside Croydon.

The podcast is available via Patreon, by clicking here, or on Spotify (search for Inside Croydon).

Tickets and group bookings for Aladdin are now available with special schools offers and performance dates

Click here for more details and to book

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

