Lean On Me – World Singing Day, Thornton Heath, Oct 21

Posted on October 18, 2023 by insidecroydon

This Saturday is “World Singing Day” (whaddya mean, you had no idea??!), and at Thornton Heath Library the Creative Croydon arts group is inviting everyone along to take part in a bit of a community singalong.

World Singing Day aims to highlight the importance of mental health as people around the world enjoy and connect by singing together in their communities.

This year’s World Singing Day Song-of-the-Year that everyone is invited to sing, is the Bill Withers classic, “Lean On Me”, which seems fitting, and likely to be a perfect number for an ad hoc choir effort.

“Singing together helps us feel happy and connected,” say the organisers of the Thornton Heath event.

The event is free, suitable for all ages, and all are welcome to start their day with a song at Thornton Heath Library, from 9.30am to 10.30am.

They will be singing a Lemn Sissay poem as an easy round and a Fisk Jubilee Choir song, “and more”, they say.

