Lean On Me – World Singing Day, Thornton Heath, Oct 21

This Saturday is “World Singing Day” (whaddya mean, you had no idea??!), and at Thornton Heath Library the Creative Croydon arts group is inviting everyone along to take part in a bit of a community singalong.
World Singing Day aims to highlight the importance of mental health as people around the world enjoy and connect by singing together in their communities.
This year’s World Singing Day Song-of-the-Year that everyone is invited to sing, is the Bill Withers classic, “Lean On Me”, which seems fitting, and likely to be a perfect number for an ad hoc choir effort.
“Singing together helps us feel happy and connected,” say the organisers of the Thornton Heath event.
The event is free, suitable for all ages, and all are welcome to start their day with a song at Thornton Heath Library, from 9.30am to 10.30am.
They will be singing a Lemn Sissay poem as an easy round and a Fisk Jubilee Choir song, “and more”, they say.
- Inside Croydon – as seen on TV! – has been delivering local community news since 2010. 3million page views per year in 2020, 2021 and 2022.
- If you want real journalism, actually based in the borough, you should consider paying for it. Please sign up today. Click here for more details
- If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
- We offer FREE ads to community groups when they have members who are paid subscribers to Inside Croydon
- Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content
- Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network
- Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London
- ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine