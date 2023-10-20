Subway offering free kids’ meals during half-term break

Subway, the American over-stuffed French stick food outlet, is offering free kids’ meals to customers over the October half-term holiday.
The offer (which comes with certain terms and conditions) follows research by the firm discovered that nearly half of parents and grandparents struggle to provide three meals a day for children during school half-term breaks.
“To help support greater food security, Subway will provide all guests visiting a participating store with a child the option to receive a free Kids Pack when they order any Footlong Sub.”
The offer runs until November 5 to customers “who scan their unique Subway Rewards code”, which apparently is something contained within the Subway App.
“Kids Pack is a fun and tasty meal option that encourages youngsters to enjoy more nutritious food,” according to Subway. Customers can choose “a 4-inch Sub with a choice of filling, including ham, chicken, tuna, cheese or Veggie Delite”, with the addition of more than eight healthy choices of vegetables and salads.
Subway’s Kids Pack comes with a Robinson’s Fruit Shoot or bottle of water, a Bear Pure Fruit Yoyo and a complimentary packet of seeds to plant at home “so the little ones can plant and grow their very own salad squad of tomatoes, sweetcorn, lettuce and onions”, they say, although this latter aspect is understood to be more of a longer-term food option, and not something which will provide ingredients for that day’s lunch…
“We know that the cost-of-living crisis is making it especially difficult for parents and carers to access the foods they need to provide a healthy diet,” said Sara Stanner, the science director at the British Nutrition Foundation.
“We need action across the food chain to help people to feed their children well and we welcome this initiative from Subway to make it easier to find healthier, affordable options for children when eating out this half-term.”
Footlong Subs, which must be purchased to qualify for the free children’s meal, are generally priced at around £6 each.
