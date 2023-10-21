Scouts, Guides and cadets honoured at Town Hall ceremony

The borough’s youth organisations were recognised for their work in the community at a presentation ceremony held at Croydon Town Hall this week.

YOU Croydon is a grouping of 11 Youth Organisations in Uniform, and at the presentation made by deputy civic mayor Councillor Appu Srinivasan were Steve French and Martin Greenwood, from Croydon Scouts.

Also at the ceremony were representatives from Royal Russell School’s Combined Cadet Force, Girl Guiding Croydon and the Volunteer Police Cadets.

Colonel Ray Wilkinson, the Deputy Lieutenant for Croydon, said some inspiring words about YOU London and the positive contribution the uniformed organisations play in the development of young people in Croydon and elsewhere in Greater London.

YOU currently only operates in five London boroughs – Haringey, Islington, Kensington and Chelsea, Wandsworth and Croydon – while the collaborative model has been rolled out in the West Midlands and Hertfordshire.

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

