60 people evacuated as fire breaks out in London Road block

Around 60 people had to be evacuated from their homes on London Road last night when one of their neighbouring flats in the block had a serious fire.

Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters were called to the incident in a seven-storey block on the main route, not far from Mayday Hospital.

Half of a three-roomed flat on the third floor of the building was destroyed by fire.

According to the London Fire Brigade, “One person left the flat and was treated on scene by London Ambulance Service for smoke inhalation.”

The Brigade was called at 10.30pm and the fire was under control by 10.53pm.

Fire crews from Croydon, Norbury, Woodside, Mitcham, Wallington, Wimbledon and Beckenham fire stations were in attendance.

The fire brigade says that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

