Bethlem Gallery’s annual art exhibition opens from Nov 25

The Bethlem Gallery is this year celebrating its 15th annual open exhibition showcasing work by more than 150 artists connected to South London and Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust.

The Bethlem Art Fair takes place at the Gallery, on Monks Orchard Road, from November 25 to January 20, 2024 (the gallery will be closed from December 24 to January 2).

Every year the fair offers a stunning variety of paintings, prints, drawings, ceramics, photographs, textiles and sculpture for sale at affordable prices.

“Join us for the festivities and treat yourself and your loved ones from our selection of hand made art, gifts, and cards,” say the Gallery’s staff.

The Bethlem Gallery is open from 9.30am to 5pm, Wednesday to Saturday.

For more details, click here.

