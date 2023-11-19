Festive fun at Crosfield Nursery 70th anniversary, Dec 1

Crosfield Nursery School is celebrating 70 years since the Borough of Croydon purchased disused tennis courts in South Norwood on November 28, 1953, and moved the nursery from Canterbury Road to its home in Elborough Road.
All welcome to come along to the nursery school, Elborough Road, Friday December 1, anytime between 3.30pm and 6pm with festive fun, refreshments and a celebration of Crosfield at the heart of the community for seven decades.
There will be photos of Crosfield past and present.
“We are keen to welcome any former pupils and families from any of seven decades in South Norwood as well as current families and neighbours.
“Do you have photos of the nursery or work you did at Crosfield? Did you attend? Come and share your memories and show our love for our much loved and much needed nursery school.”
