Festive fun at Crosfield Nursery 70th anniversary, Dec 1

Crosfield Nursery School is celebrating 70 years since the Borough of Croydon purchased disused tennis courts in South Norwood on November 28, 1953, and moved the nursery from Canterbury Road to its home in Elborough Road.

All welcome to come along to the nursery school, Elborough Road, Friday December 1, anytime between 3.30pm and 6pm with festive fun, refreshments and a celebration of Crosfield at the heart of the community for seven decades.

There will be photos of Crosfield past and present.

“We are keen to welcome any former pupils and families from any of seven decades in South Norwood as well as current families and neighbours.

“Do you have photos of the nursery or work you did at Crosfield? Did you attend? Come and share your memories and show our love for our much loved and much needed nursery school.”

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

As featured on Google News Showcase

Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London

ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Pinterest

Reddit

Tumblr

LinkedIn

