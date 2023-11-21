Coulsdon pub re-opens after £250,000 refurb and refresh

The Pembroke pub on Chipstead Valley Road in Coulsdon has reopened after a £250,000 refurb by the Stonegate Group.
With more seating and a new sports area with a pool table and darts board, the Pembroke now “provides a modern appearance, but retains its well-loved character and charm”, according to the management company.
The pub also now has revamped seating outside, making it dog-friendly, and the food and drinks menus have also been rejigged.
Extra HD TV screens, all with TNT Sports and Sky Sports, have been installed around the venue, meaning sports lovers can watch all the action from any area of the pub. The Pembroke is also running a weekly entertainment schedule of Bingo Nights, Quiz Nights and DJ Nights on the weekend.
“I am so excited to begin this new chapter of The Pembroke and get the doors open again,” said the pub’s general manager.
“The pub’s investment has breathed a new life into it, and myself and the team are so pleased with how it looks. We have such a great offering that suits every need and occasion, and we cannot wait to see you all for food, drinks, sports and some fun. We look forward to welcoming old and new faces alike.”
The Pembroke’s Facebook page can be found by clicking here.
